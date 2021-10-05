Everyone Is Making This Viral TikTok Salmon Rice Bowl!

TikTok has come through with another recipe that is making everyone run to the supermarket for salmon!

If you're a fan of salmon, this is apparently the most tasty thing ever and everyone on the 'Tok' seems to think so too.

The recipe has come from TikTok user Emily Mariko (@emilymariko), who has a casual 3.4 million followers!

Check out the video here:

If you want to try it for yourself, here's what you're going to need:

Avocado (optional)

Salmon fillet

White rice

Soy sauce

Kewpie mayo

Roasted seaweed

Sriracha

Kimchi (optional)

Now, here's what you need to do:

1. Add salt, pepper and olive oil (or soy sauce) over your salmon fillet.

2. Bake salmon fillet in airfryer or oven.

3. Cook up rice and add to plate.

4. Add sriracha and Kewpie mayo on top.

5. Mix all of the ingredients together.

6. Cut up half an avocado and add on top. Add Kimchi if you'd like!

7. Get your roasted seaweed ready and use your chopsticks to pick up mixture with the seaweed.

8. Eat and enjoy!

