Everyday Groceries Expected To Come Down Soon

Industry experts say groceries for some items are expected to come down soon due to the bumper growing conditions for farmers.

Freshly produced products such as avocados, berries, and lettuces are set to become cheaper, with the price of meat, poultry and grain such as chicken and bread also set to fall.

The National Farmers Federation (NFF) says the change will be great news for consumers who are experiencing the cost of living pressure.

NFF Horticulture Council executive officer Richard Shannon told Seven News that some supply chains aim to be reopened soon.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen dramatic increases to the cost of production. That’s a result of disrupted supply chains,” Mr Shannon said.

According to a recent survey by Canstar Blue, Australian households spend an average of $152 per week on grocery shopping.

For a larger household with five or more people, the weekly grocery fee is around $235, with major spending on staple or everyday food items.

According to Avocados Australia, retail price plays an essential role in determining the efficiency of the avocado supply chain.

In the current market, one avocado costs around $1.8 to $3, depending on the variety.

CEO John Tyas said customers could expect prices to stay that low, with avocado supply up 10 per cent in May.

“We’re expecting pretty steady supply through to the end of the year,” Mr Tyas said.

