Everybody Relax, Here's Where You Can Get Your Mitts On Perth Showbags

While we've all heard the sad news by now, it doesn't mean you have to miss out on your favourite Perth Royal Showbags!

The legends at Showbags.com are making their show bags available online, and you know what that means, no queues!

So, if that’s not one of the best pieces of news to come out of the disaster that is COVID then we’ll be damned.

Showbags will range from $6 to $30 and while the beloved $2 Bertie Beetle bag isn’t on offer, there’s will still be something for everyone!

There will be everything from sweet treat bags to Friends, Harry Potter, Pac-Man themed bags to Die-hard sports fans and so much more.

So, as Taylor Swift would say, 'everybody needs to calm down' and get your show bags delivered right to your door here!

