Every Sydney Street Participating In Trick-Or-Treat Festivities This Halloween!

Knock-knock!

The scariest thing about Halloween this year is how quickly it’s come!

Tomorrow night, the holiday will take over the city as kids and adults dress up in their most terrifying costumes to celebrate all things spooky!

Although the theatrics are still not quite as big as they are overseas, every year it seems Halloween grows a little more across the country.

But where can you take the little ones for a trick-or-treat door knock this year?

Just jot down your location in the map HERE! 

Have a Happy Halloween! 

