Every Nominee (And Winner) From The 2022 BRIT Awards

The UK's biggest music event

Article heading image for Every Nominee (And Winner) From The 2022 BRIT Awards

The 2022 BRIT Awards symbolised a year of firsts for the iconic London-based ceremony.

For the first time in the event’s 45-year history, the British Phonographic Industry chose to hand out awards on an ungendered basis, while also introducing trophies for four new genres of music (being Alternative/Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap and Pop/RnB).

Here’s the full list of nominees (winners in bold):

Artist of the Year:

  • Adele
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Little Simz
  • Sam Fender

Group of the Year:

  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • London Grammar
  • Wolf Alice

Song of the Year:

  • A1 & J1’s ‘Latest Trends’
  • Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’
  • Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals’ ‘Don’t Play’
  • Becky Hill and David Guetta’s ‘Remember’
  • Central Cee’s ‘Obsessed With You’
  • Dave’s ‘Clash’ (featuring Stormzy)
  • Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’
  • Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’
  • Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’
  • Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta’s ‘Bed’
  • KSI’s ‘Holiday’
  • Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted’s ‘Wellerman’
  • Riton x Nightcrawlers’ ‘Friday’ (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)
  • Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ ‘Body’
  • Tom Grennan’s ‘Little Bit of Love’

International Artist:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

International Group:

  • ABBA
  • BTS
  • Måneskin
  • Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak
  • The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year:

  • ATB/Topic/A75’s ‘Your Love’
  • Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’
  • Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’
  • Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ (featuring Sza)
  • Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix’s ‘Heartbreak Anthem’
  • Jonasu’s ‘Black Magic’
  • Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’
  • Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Lil Tjay and 6lack’s ‘Calling My Phone’
  • Måneskin’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’
  • Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’
  • Polo G’s ‘Rapstar’
  • Tiesto’s ‘The Business’
  • The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’

Best New Artist:

  • Central Cee
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes
  • Little Simz
  • Self Esteem

BRITs Rising Star:

  • Holly Humberstone
  • Bree Runway
  • Lola Young

Mastercard Album of the Year:

  • Adele’s ‘30’
  • Dave’s ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
  • Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’
  • Little SImz’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
  • Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Best Rock/Alternative Act:

  • Coldplay
  • Glass Animals
  • Sam Fender
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act:

  • AJ Tracey
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz

Best Dance Act:

  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harros
  • Fred Again
  • Joel Corry
  • Raye

Best Pop/RnB Act:

  • Adele
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes

Songwriter of the Year:

  • Ed Sheeran

Producer of the Year:

  • Inflo

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: 

(Pics: Atlantic Records / AWAL / Interscope Records / Polydor Records /RCA / Sony Music / Universal Music Group / Warner Music Group)

Nick Barrett

a day ago

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Music
BRIT Awards
Ceremony
Listen Live!
Hit
Music
BRIT Awards
Ceremony
Hit
Music
BRIT Awards
Ceremony
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs