Every Nominee (And Winner) From The 2022 BRIT Awards

The 2022 BRIT Awards symbolised a year of firsts for the iconic London-based ceremony.
For the first time in the event’s 45-year history, the British Phonographic Industry chose to hand out awards on an ungendered basis, while also introducing trophies for four new genres of music (being Alternative/Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap and Pop/RnB).
Here’s the full list of nominees (winners in bold):
Artist of the Year:
- Adele
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
Group of the Year:
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Little Mix
- London Grammar
- Wolf Alice
Song of the Year:
- A1 & J1’s ‘Latest Trends’
- Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’
- Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals’ ‘Don’t Play’
- Becky Hill and David Guetta’s ‘Remember’
- Central Cee’s ‘Obsessed With You’
- Dave’s ‘Clash’ (featuring Stormzy)
- Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’
- Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’
- Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’
- Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta’s ‘Bed’
- KSI’s ‘Holiday’
- Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted’s ‘Wellerman’
- Riton x Nightcrawlers’ ‘Friday’ (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)
- Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ ‘Body’
- Tom Grennan’s ‘Little Bit of Love’
International Artist:
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
International Group:
- ABBA
- BTS
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak
- The War On Drugs
International Song of the Year:
- ATB/Topic/A75’s ‘Your Love’
- Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’
- Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’
- Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ (featuring Sza)
- Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix’s ‘Heartbreak Anthem’
- Jonasu’s ‘Black Magic’
- Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’
- Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Lil Tjay and 6lack’s ‘Calling My Phone’
- Måneskin’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’
- Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’
- Polo G’s ‘Rapstar’
- Tiesto’s ‘The Business’
- The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’
Best New Artist:
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
BRITs Rising Star:
- Holly Humberstone
- Bree Runway
- Lola Young
Mastercard Album of the Year:
- Adele’s ‘30’
- Dave’s ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
- Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’
- Little SImz’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
- Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Best Rock/Alternative Act:
- Coldplay
- Glass Animals
- Sam Fender
- Tom Grennan
- Wolf Alice
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act:
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
Best Dance Act:
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harros
- Fred Again
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Best Pop/RnB Act:
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
Songwriter of the Year:
- Ed Sheeran
Producer of the Year:
- Inflo
