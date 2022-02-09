Every Nominee (And Winner) From The 2022 BRIT Awards

The 2022 BRIT Awards symbolised a year of firsts for the iconic London-based ceremony.

For the first time in the event’s 45-year history, the British Phonographic Industry chose to hand out awards on an ungendered basis, while also introducing trophies for four new genres of music (being Alternative/Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap and Pop/RnB).

Here’s the full list of nominees (winners in bold):

Artist of the Year:

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group of the Year:

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song of the Year:

A1 & J1’s ‘Latest Trends’

Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals’ ‘Don’t Play’

Becky Hill and David Guetta’s ‘Remember’

Central Cee’s ‘Obsessed With You’

Dave’s ‘Clash’ (featuring Stormzy)

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’

Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta’s ‘Bed’

KSI’s ‘Holiday’

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted’s ‘Wellerman’

Riton x Nightcrawlers’ ‘Friday’ (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ ‘Body’

Tom Grennan’s ‘Little Bit of Love’

International Artist:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group:

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak

The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year:

ATB/Topic/A75’s ‘Your Love’

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’

Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ (featuring Sza)

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix’s ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Jonasu’s ‘Black Magic’

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tjay and 6lack’s ‘Calling My Phone’

Måneskin’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’

Polo G’s ‘Rapstar’

Tiesto’s ‘The Business’

The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’

Best New Artist:

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

BRITs Rising Star:

Holly Humberstone

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Mastercard Album of the Year:

Adele’s ‘30’

Dave’s ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’

Little SImz’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Best Rock/Alternative Act:

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act:

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Act:

Becky Hill

Calvin Harros

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/RnB Act:

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Songwriter of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Producer of the Year:

Inflo

(Pics: Atlantic Records / AWAL / Interscope Records / Polydor Records /RCA / Sony Music / Universal Music Group / Warner Music Group)