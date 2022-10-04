Every 'Blue's Clues' Host Is Returning For The Pup's First Movie!

Almost three decades after the show debuted on the small screen, Blue’s Clues is getting its first feature film!

The movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure, will see original hosts Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton) teaming up to help Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue (again voiced by series creator Tracie Paige Johnson) after they lose their ‘handy dandy notebook’ and get lost in New York.

Think ‘Home Alone 2’ meets ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’…!

Other celebrities will be tagging along for the (mis)adventure, with Alex Winter (Bill and Ted), Ali Stroker (Only Murders in the Building), BD Wong (Jurassic Park), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Steven Pasquale (Six Feet Under) and Taboo (from Black Eyed Peas) all playing their part to help our favourite pup.

Watch the trailer:

Blue’s Big City Adventure will be hitting Paramount+ on November 18th and honestly, we just hope we won't be inconsolably weeping like we were after Steve released that video last year!

