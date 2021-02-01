Ever Called Someone A 'Chicken'? PETA Wants You To Stop Using 'Anti-Animal Insults'

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke about PETA, who want us to stop using anti-animal insults because it's 'speciest'.

So, if you've ever called someone a chicken, a rat, a snake, a pig etc, then you need to STOP!

They've even given us some positive alternatives to use instead of animal insults.

PETA said, "Calling someone an animal as an insult reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them".

Missed the chat? Here's what PETA are suggesting we say instead of anti-animal insults:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.