Evacuation Orders Remain In Place As NSW Cops Battering Rainfall

At least 50,000 NSW residents are facing evacuation orders across the state, as heavy downpour hampers cleanup efforts.

As major rivers reach peak highs, flood levels in parts of Sydney are edging closer to record levels.

Thousands were forced to leave their homes overnight, with many more bracing for the worst flood levels since March 1978.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet urged residents to take care on the dangerous terrain when fleeing for safety. "Please don't drive through floodwaters, we cannot say that more than enough." Heavy rainfall came for parts of the coast, including Hunter, Central Coast, Sydney, Illawarra and surrounding areas overnight. Post The record-breaking Sydney deluge is expected to force thousands more away from their homes, triggering uptick in insurance claims and new dangers of gusting winds expected right through Wednesday. At least 60 evacuation orders are in place, as major flooding begins to exceed the March 2021 levels along the rising Hawkesbury River. At Windsor, the river level is forecasted to reach a high of 14.30 metres on Wednesday, slightly below the 14.46 record set in 1978. Post Intense wind gusts of 90km/h are expected across the state's east, from the Mid North Coast down to the South Coast.

"The State Emergency Service advises that people should move vehicles under cover or away from trees, secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony and keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences," the Weather Bureau detailed in a statement.

Transport for NSW has advised commuters to avoid the train network, as rain and falling trees cause service delays

"Severe weather conditions are currently affecting the network with significant disruptions and larger than normal service gaps," Transport NSW said in a statement.

"Please avoid any non-essential travel, and if you have to travel please plan ahead and leave plenty of extra travel time."

