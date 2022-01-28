Eurovision Hopefuls Announce Duet By Jumping Out Of A Plane?!

If you're vying to perform at Eurovision and you want the world to know who your duet partner is, you'd want make a lot of noise right?

Well, that's exactly what Isaiah Firebrace has done!

The singer has taken a leap into the beyond and introduced fellow Aussie singer Evie Irie at the same time!

Hosted on the Gold Coast and broadcast live and exclusively on SBS on Saturday 26 February, the national selection show will feature some of Australia's biggest acts, singing original compositions, for their chance to represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy.

When speaking about this exciting announcement, Evie said "If there’s one thing I like as much as creating music for my own projects, it's writing with other artists for their projects: it's not work, it's just fun! So when Isaiah and his team asked me to do Eurovision with this random wonderful song called, When I’m With You, that we had such a great time writing together, I was seriously shook. I never EVER thought I’d have the chance to play at Eurovision and I just can’t say no to Isaiah."

Isaiah summed up their collab perfectly saying; “Sometimes life takes you on a very unusual journey. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined doing Eurovision – Australia Decides with Evie Irie but I am so thankful that our planets aligned and we get to do this together. We wrote the song together, we jumped out of a plane together and we want to represent Australia together. Being together is what the song is all about and what the world needs right now. I’m incredibly proud to being doing this with Evie - she’s so unique and so special… wait until the world gets to know her like I have!!!”

Ahead of its launch next month, you can pre-save their track When I'm With You here.