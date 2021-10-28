Eurovision Announce First Aussie Contestants And One Of Them Is A Former Aus Idol!

It's almost that time of the year again... Eurovision! Today SBS announced the first hopefuls for the Eurovision: Australia decides event and we're SO READY.

First up is Isaiah Firebrace who is no stranger to Eurovision, he represented us in 2017 in Kyiv and will be performing with a yet-to-be-announced duet!

Next up is an ICON and Australian Idol OG Paulini. I mean where do we start, from her solo smashes like 'Angel Eyes' to her time in Young Divas? PLEASE give us some 'Turn Me Loose' vibes!

Lastly, we have Jaguar Jonze who became a fan favourite in 2020 with her indie stomper: Rabbit Hole.

Eurovision: Australia Decides will take over the Gold Coast in Feb next year.

