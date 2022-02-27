EU Issues Fresh Sanctions Kicking Russian Banks From SWIFT

The EU, along with the United States and their allies, has announced harsher sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Included in the moves to penalise Moscow will be banning several Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) payments system, which allows for international trade to flow smoothly.

"This is intended to cut off these institutions from international financial flows, which will massively restrict their global operations," a German government spokesman said.

The new sanctions follow those of last weeks which saw the assets of the country’s top banks and state-owned companies frozen, along with those of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that along with the US and other Western partners, the EU will also impose further sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will commit to ensuring a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT. This will ensure these banks are disconnected from the financial system and harm their ability to operate globally."

"We will stop Putin from using his war chest. We will paralyse the assets of Russia's central bank. This will freeze its transactions and make it impossible for it for assets to be liquidised," she said.

Ms. von der Leyen also said that there would be a crackdown on so-called "golden passports" that "let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems."

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal tweeted his appreciation for the sanctions, calling them a "real help during this dark time".

The measures to sanction Russia with cutting off a number of its banks from SWIFT has been agreed to by the US, UK, Europe and Canada.

Meanwhile, more EU countries including France, Italy, Spain and Greece, have agreed in principle, to back the ban on Russia using the Swift global payment.

