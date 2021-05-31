Etcetera Etcetera Reveals The Hilarious Story Behind Maxi Shield's Lip Sync Microphone

We are absolutely loving the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and the latest episode is no exception.

One of our favourite moments was when the bottom two queens Maxi Shield and Etcetera Etcetera lip-synced against each other.

While Etcetera gave us dance moves galore, Maxi had us in stitches when she whipped out a microphone from somewhere! Eliminated queen Etcetera spoke to Justin Hill and gave him the back story on the mic...

Check out the full ep where Etcerera RU-caps the whole episode with Justin below!

