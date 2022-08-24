Essendon Boss Resigns Amid Club Turmoil, Madden Quits Board

Xavier Campbell has resigned as Essendon’s chief executive officer, while club great Sam Madden also resigned from the club’s board.

It means the club has more positions to fill, following its decision to part ways with coach Ben Rutten after the Bombers 66-point loss to Richmond in the final round of the home and away season.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It is believed Campbell informed club president David Barham of his decision on Sunday night – after only that morning sitting through the board meeting which ultimately decided the sacking of Rutten.

Campbell had been a supporter of Rutten and was against Essendon’s decision to at the last minute pursue an attempt to sign Alastair Clarkson as coach – the four-time premiership coach thought signing with North Melbourne for five years.

In a statement via the Essendon Football Club, Barham congratulated Campbell on his nine-year post as CEO, taking over in 2014 amid the club’s supplement saga.

“Xavier is to be congratulated for his service to the Essendon Football Club,” he said.

“He assumed the position at a time that required strong leadership during the most turbulent time in our history.

“He tirelessly led to reform the Club’s governance, cultural and structural processes following the fallout of that difficult period and managed very complex situations through the legal procedures, including the AFL Anti-Doping and WADA appeals and sanctions processes as well as being instrumental in player and sponsor retention during this most challenging periods.

“And under his leadership, significantly, saw the elimination of the associated debt that peaked during this time.

“Xavier and his executive and administration team have since significantly shaped the growth of this club, rising from 53,00 members in 2013 to more than 88,000 in 2022.”

In the same statement, Campbell said he believed it was the right time to depart after serving as CEO for nearly a decade.

“Being CEO is more than a job and it has been an absolute privilege, a pleasure, and an experience I will always be proud of,” he said.

“I have done everything in my power to restore the club’s financial, structural, and cultural stability; to help pick up the pieces and put the club back together after the heartbreak, chaos, and instability of my first four years was one of the more difficult tasks I will face in my professional career.

“And despite the challenges of this past week – I believe we have done that.”

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.