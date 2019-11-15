Esperance Shire to Apply for New CCTV Network

The Shire of Esperance is working to apply for the federal Safer Communities Fund Round 5, which allows local governments to apply for up to $1 million. The shire is currently looking at putting in an application for at least $120,000.

A fully-funded network would cover from McDonalds down to the Museum Village and have far better clarity as well.

Esperance police have also highlighted the Harbour Road overpass as another ideal place for CCTV due to ongoing issues with teenagers throwing rocks at passing cars. The foreshore was another spot identified due to the high number of community assets. The shire is also considering the possibility of a live feed at the skate park, more so for parents peace of mind.

Police also said the car parks at West Beach and Twilight Beach would be good locations for coverage because thieves knew people left valuables in their cars at the beach.