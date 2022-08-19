Erin Molan Investigates Bullying And Cyber Harassment In New Documentary

Our own Erin Molan is tackling a really important issue in the Sky News documentary Haters Online: Erin Molan Fights Back.

In the documentary, Erin explores the dark side of social media, where cyber harassment and online abuse often go unpunished.

Erin said, “The days of being told to ‘just ignore it’ are over. Online abuse is dangerous and at its very worst - can kill.

“Australia has introduced world-first legislation to keep our country, and most importantly, our children safer, but we must keep up the fight to ensure the vile hate stops and perpetrators are held to account.”

The documentary features accounts and interviews from victims of online abuse, as well as practical advice on how to stay safer online.

Erin has been a huge advocate for online safety, and has campaigned tirelessly for stricter legislation in this area. Her hard work was rewarded in 2021 when the Online Safety Act was introduced, which provides the eSafety Commissioner with new powers to address cyber abuse and cyberbullying and protect children and adults from harmful online behaviour.

Haters Online: Erin Molan Fights Back Premieres Tuesday 13 September at 8pm AEST on Sky News Australia. Watch on Foxtel and Sky News Regional or stream on Flash.