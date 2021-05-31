Erin Molan Fires Back At Vanessa Sierra For Calling Hughesy A Liar

She's not having it!

Article heading image for Erin Molan Fires Back At Vanessa Sierra For Calling Hughesy A Liar

This morning, Erin Molan stood up for Hughesy after Vanessa Sierra claimed that he lied about her on-air yesterday.

You see, Hughesy sent her a DM to see if she has broken up with tennis star boyfriend, Bernard Tomic, and she responded.

People have been speculating that the pair have broken up, after Vanessa posted a cryptic message on her Instagram, so Hughesy thought he would reach out and get to the bottom of it!

But, Vanessa has said she "never confirmed a breakup" and that Hughesy lied. So Erin stepped in and clapped back at Vanessa! 

Missed the chat? Here's what Erin had to say in response to Vanessa's claims that Hughesy lied: 

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Amber Lowther

31 May 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hughesy Ed and Erin
Vanessa Sierra
Bernard Tomic
Listen Live!
Hughesy Ed and Erin
Vanessa Sierra
Bernard Tomic
Hughesy Ed and Erin
Vanessa Sierra
Bernard Tomic
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs