Erin Molan Fires Back At Vanessa Sierra For Calling Hughesy A Liar

This morning, Erin Molan stood up for Hughesy after Vanessa Sierra claimed that he lied about her on-air yesterday.

You see, Hughesy sent her a DM to see if she has broken up with tennis star boyfriend, Bernard Tomic, and she responded.

People have been speculating that the pair have broken up, after Vanessa posted a cryptic message on her Instagram, so Hughesy thought he would reach out and get to the bottom of it!

But, Vanessa has said she "never confirmed a breakup" and that Hughesy lied. So Erin stepped in and clapped back at Vanessa!

Missed the chat? Here's what Erin had to say in response to Vanessa's claims that Hughesy lied:

