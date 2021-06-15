Erin Molan Celebrates A Huge Win With Online Safety Legislation & Explains What It Means

This morning on the Hit Network's Hughesy, Ed & Erin, Erin Molan spoke about the huge win with the Online Safety Legislation and what it entails.

The purpose of the Online Safety Bill is to create a new framework for online safety for Australians. It basically holds people accountable who threaten, intimidate, menace or harass others online.

This gives the eSafety Commissioner has powers that they haven't before. This is MASSIVE!

