Entertainment Galore Planned For First Cowboys Home Game So Get It On Your Insta Story

It’s game day eve and now the Cowboys have announced everything that you and the fam can enjoy at Queensland Country Bank Stadium tomorrow night.

From bars to jumping castles, it’s all happening from 5pm when the gates open.

If you’re looking for a waterhole to catch up with friends, you have a few to choose from:

Cowboys Castle Members Bar

Bundy Bar

XXXX Bar

As always there’s plenty for the kids to do before kick off with the FREE kids amusements from 5pm at the Northern Green.

Otherwise if you just want to nuzzle into your seat and be entertained for the night, that’s 100% possible too!

Pre-game entertainment begins at 5:20pm with Toyota Mini Mods, Cowboys Spirit performance, Matt Scott Farewell and MORE!

As for half time, don’t hide away from the Townsville Bulletin Fan Cam, and keep your fingers crossed for the Toyota Corolla giveaway!

There’s even more planned for the half time entertainment, and you can find that on the Cowboys website.

