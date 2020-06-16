Enter The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter At This Incredible Hogwarts Themed Airbnb

Step into the magical world of Harry Potter at Wizard's Way, an eight-bedroom airbnb located just 30 minutes from Universal Studios Florida.

The house is packed with references to the iconic franchise, with a sorting hat to assign your bedroom, incredibly decorated rooms, and Hogwarts themed activities.

There's even a room under the stairs for that friend who snores too loudly...

But that's not all! The house also has a private heated pool, a Forbidden Forest themed theatre, and a Quidditch themed games room.

The attention to detail is seriously impressive!

^ Professor McGonagall approves

If this seems like something right up your Diagon Alley, find out more about Wizard's Way here.

