Enjoy This Video Of Jennifer Aniston Failing At Pool With Courteney Cox

In 2020, it’s the little things that really keep us going and bring a smile to our face.

Today, we are thankful that two of our favourite Friends, Jennifer Anniston and Courteney Cox, finally joined Instagram last year, and since then, have provided us with PREMIUM CONTENT!

The latest video posted by both our besties shows Courteney absolutely schooling us all in pool, while Jen… well… she tries.

Same Jen, SAME!

“I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?” Courteney perfectly captioned the video, while Jen shared the same post with the caption, “Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suck😣)”

We’ll never stop loving these two ladies!

20 August 2020

