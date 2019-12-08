Enjoy 12 Days Of Christmas Parking On The Campaspe Shire Council!

There's nothing worse than paying for hours of mall parking when you're actually there to spend money on Christmas pressies for the family!

Well Echuca's Central Business District feels your pain and to give back to the community this Christmas, is providing 12 days of Christmas parking.

From December 12th through till December 24th, the two offset carparks on Nish Street and High Street in Echuca will be free of charge!

Campaspe Shire Council Mayor Cr Adrian Weston said the council has collaborated with the Echuca Moama Business and Trades Association to encourage the community to shop locally this Christmas.

Parking has been an ongoing issue amongst resident and the 12 days of parking is said to work as a trial for future planning.

EMBTA member and Echuca Furniture Store owner Anka Smith it will be the perfect opportunity for locals to make the most of the free parking and to explore the locals shops in the lead up to Christmas.

“This is a fantastic initiative which I believe will drive additional sales due to the convenience of free parking the two carparks,” - Ms Smith

On-street parking will still come at a cost, while meters will remain active to ensure time limits on signs are still adhered to. Unfortunately, this means infringement notices will still be issued if Christmas shoppers over stay their welcome.

There will be plenty of signage in place along Nish and High Street to remind shoppers not to pay for parking.

