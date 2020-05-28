Energy saving tips with ActewAGL

Everyone has their own nifty ways of saving. You might grow your own veggies or buy second hand clothes instead of new. Maybe you save the last row of choccy by hiding it at the top of the pantry so the kids can’t get to it (or partner in my case).

But the best type of saving is when you barely need to lift a finger, a set-and-forget kind of saving. There are some really simple ways to save on your energy bill that require minimal effort—and with winter on the way, who wouldn’t want that?

Read on for some tips from ActewAGL on how you can waste less and save more.

Set your heating temperature one degree lower and save up to 10% on your heating cost

Who knew just one degree would make such a difference? To maximise your savings on heating costs, try to keep the temperate set between 18–20°C. Make this winter about hot cocoa, heart-warming comfort food and a lower energy bill!

Get $30 for ditching your old fridge or freezer

Have you got an old fridge or freezer lying around that’s on ‘The List’ for your next clean up?

Not only will ditching it save your in energy costs (potentially up to $200 a year!), through ActewAGL’s Fridge Buyback program they’ll pick it up for free, ensure it’s responsibly recycled AND give you $30 credit on your ActewAGL electricity bill.

How about those savings for something you were probably going to do anyway. When you got around to it…

Replace halogen lights with LED bulbs. Not only do they last 5–10 times longer, LEDs can save up to 88% off your lighting costs

Such a simple tip. Longer lasting AND cheaper to run…what more could you ask for?

And saving best ‘til last…

Sign up to ActewAGL’s best-selling Certain Saver plan. Get energy price certainty to June 2022 AND a bonus rate decrease every July!

That’s right, an energy plan that defies the laws of inflation! With ActewAGL’s Certain Saver Plan, you can be confident that your energy price won’t go up, but will actually go down every July. Plus, you’ll get energy price certainty by locking in low rates to June 2022. Being rewarded with ongoing savings? This plan just gets better with age!

How easy is that?

To find out more or to sign up to ActewAGL’s best-selling plan, visit their website here