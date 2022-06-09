Energy Minister And State Counterparts Agree On Crisis Action Plan

An energy action plan is in the pipeline following a meeting between the energy minister and his state and territory counterparts on Wednesday.

The Federal Minister Chris Bowen led the all-in meeting hoping to tackle soaring power costs and gas shortages.

The result was an 11-point plan to deal with the immediate energy issues, while also establishing a national transition strategy to phase out fossil fuels and ways and means of strengthening the energy grid to better manage environmental challenges.

With wholesale energy prices going through the roof just as winter takes hold, Bowen has given the energy regulator the green light to procure and store gas, which will require the energy retailers to pay power providers to maintain extra capacity in case it is needed.

“It is a big step forward,” Bowen told RN Breakfast on Thursday.

“Some of the steps will apply very quickly and others of them are an agreement to work in the medium term and these are all important things.

“There was a real spirit of cooperation around the room and state and territory colleagues had Labor, Liberal and Greens represented at the table, and we all agree that we’re in this task together," he said.

“Some of the immediate things are like giving AEMO the power to buy gas and keep it in storage can be released in crises like the ones we faced last week will have a pretty early effect, and certainly give us more powers to help us navigate crises like these [in future].”

“That will be implemented very quickly and gives AEMO those powers to help us navigate this, crisis and ones in the near future as opposed to say our agreement to have what I call a supercharged, integrated systems plan and agreement to have all the investments across all the technologies necessary for the messy transition that we need to do to renewables to have that integrated and state federal level,” Bowen said.

Mr Bowen said it will still be quite some time before Australians feel price relief.

