Energy Crisis Widens As Five States Face Potential “Lack Of Reserve”

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has issued a level three ‘lack of reserve’ notice across SA, VIC, NSW and Tasmania.

It comes as the east coast energy crisis widens with potential blackouts set to hit this evening across five states, with the potential for “load shedding” to be implemented, meaning the power may be cut off temporarily in some hot spots.

On Tuesday, the Australian Energy Regulator placed a cap on wholesale electricity prices in Victoria and South Australia, only one day after NSW and Queensland were slapped with the same limit.

However, Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen, said that he was confident there was “enough supply in the system to avoid load shedding”.

“AEMO working with us, working with the states, has avoided any load shedding to this point, and I have confidence they will be able to continue to do that, subject to any further unexpected outages,” Mr Bowen said.

The energy minister said that power retailers and producers had been put on notice about playing the system during the current energy crisis.

"Reminding them of their obligations under the law for fair bidding, for accurate bidding, and reminding them of the ramifications if they don't, and informing them, as they should expect, that the Australian Energy Regulator is and will continue to monitor their behaviour very quickly." - Mr Bowen

Meanwhile, Queensland and NSW prepare for another night of potential blackouts with the AEMO urging NSW residents to conserve power from 8pm, while Queenslanders were encouraged to be prudent with their power usage from 5pm.

AEMO are “forecasting tight power system conditions this evening from 5pm so we are again requesting Queenslanders assistance in managing your electricity consumption over the peak period,” Powerlink tweeted.

AEMO said it was "seeking a market response" from power generators to ease the projected shortfalls.

