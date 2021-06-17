End Of An Era As Major West End Brewery Shuts Down

The iconic West End brewery in Thebarton has rolled out its final stock of kegs, as the 100-year brewing site comes to a close.

Lovers of the South Australia cold beer will pay their respects to a drink that has served its residents for more than a century.

Production of the beer will be moved to breweries across the Lion supply chain network, director Ian Roberts explains that no change will come to the West End recipe.

"While understandably disappointed by this decision, they have continued to focus on brewing to the highest standard and keeping the beer flowing for their loyal SA customers and consumers." Roberts said.

The Thebarton site had previously been heritage-listed, and the company ensures the heritage preservation despite planned redevelopment.

Premier Steven Marshall said the call for last drinks is a sad day for the entire state.

"West End has been on that site for a long period of time. It's an iconic South Australian business and we're very sad that it will be leaving," Marshall said.

The closure has given the chance for Max Wayne, super-fan of the brand, to organise a funeral for his iconic companion.

Head down to Port Road at noon on Saturday to join Max and share farewell to the famous red tins.

West End have announced that a number of staff will remain at the brewery, to work in sales and sponsorship roles.

