Encouraging News For The Hunter As Only Three New Cases Recorded

A really encouraging sign for the Hunter as we head into the weekend, with only three new cases across Wallsend, Jesmond and Tenambit.

None of them were infectious in the community, all were linked, and none of them were associated with the aged care sector.

Meantime, a new permit system has been put in place for some travel between Greater Sydney and regional NSW, taking effect from 12:01am on Saturday August 21.

Under the updated public health order, the following people traveling from Greater Sydney to regional NSW require a permit:

Anyone from Greater Sydney (including authorised workers from the LGAs of concern) who needs to travel more than 50km from Greater Sydney for work purposes, noting the existing requirement for such workers to have had a COVID test in the previous seven days

People travelling to a second home outside Greater Sydney. This is now only allowed if you are using the home for work accommodation or if the home requires urgent maintenance and repairs (if so, only one person may travel there)

People inspecting a potential new residence, but only if they have a genuine intention to relocate as soon as practicable (no investment properties)

People who are permanently relocating.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr