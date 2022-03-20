Emphatic Drop In COVID Cases, Deaths Across The Country

Despite the risk of the Omicron sub-variant, COVID cases in most Australian jurisdictions have seen a sharp decrease.

However, both NSW and Victoria recorded an uptick in hospital admissions. No new deaths were reported in Victoria, with four reported in NSW.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the new variant is "slowly but gradually asserting itself"

"We do have advice that it is more infectious but I don’t have specific advice as to the rate of that, but I’ve got no reason to disbelieve the NSW evidence," Foley said.

"It aligns with international evidence and we would expect that over time the sub BA.2 variant will become the dominant variant."

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 5,626

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 155 / 3

Northern Territory

New cases: 164

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 15 / 0

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 926

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 38 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 5,707

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 228 / 17

New South Wales

New cases: 16,813

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,124 / 33

Victoria

New cases: 6,694

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 215 / 21

South Australia

New cases: 3,724

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: and 147 / 7

Tasmania

New cases: 1,305

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 20 / 2

New Zealand

New cases: 12,020

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 939 / 26

