Emma ‘Yellow Wiggle’ Watkins Has Announced She’s Engaged!

Wiggles star Emma Watkins has announced her engagement to boyfriend Oliver Brian!

Emma shared the sweet news on Instagram last night, posting a photo with her now-fiancé and engagement ring!

“When life gets more sparkly ✨💍❤️” she captioned the post.

The pair first went public with their relationship in December, 2019 when Emma confirmed to Stellar Magazine that she was in a relationship.

“Yes, I'm in love and I feel very excited to tell you,” she shared.

“He's a very calm and thoughtful person and I've always been interested in his mind and his take on life, and his morals."

The happy news comes after Emma’s ex-husband and fellow Wiggles star Lachlan Gillespie announced his engagement to dancer Dana Stephenson in April last year.

We’re so happy Emma has found love again with Oliver and can’t wait to see what their wedding will look like!

Congratulations Emma and Oliver!

