Emma Wiggle Talks The Loosest Moments Filming New One-Take Wiggles Shows

Life in quarantine has been made a whole lot easier thanks to the endless selection of on-demand podcasts, concerts, TV shows and movies we have available.

This can be particularly handy for those of us with kids!

Thankfully, this month, The Wiggles announced a new concert series ‘The Wiggles: Live From Hot Potato Studio’ with new episodes rolling out every fortnight.

As you can imagine, with the shows filmed like a live stage performance, there are plenty of hilarious unplanned moments.

We spoke with Emma ‘Yellow Wiggle’ Watkins this morning to hear all about it!

