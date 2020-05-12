Emma Wiggle Is Hosting A Massive Virtual Kids Party & We Can All Watch

THE Emma Wiggle has teamed up with Best & Less to throw ‘Australia’s Bestest Birthday Party’ in honour of all the kids who haven’t been able to make a big splash for their birthdays this year.

This Saturday, 16 May, Emma Watkins will be hosting a massive party over Zoom, filled with games and surprises, but if you missed out on registration, that doesn’t mean you still can’t tune in!

Take a listen:



Date: Saturday, 16th May

Time: 11.00am -11.30am AEST

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.