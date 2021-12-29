Emma Watson Shares What Made Her Fall In Love With Tom Felton

Did you ever feel like there was a connection between Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy? Or at least we hoped there was!

One thing we didn't know was how Emma Watson was actually feeling about Tom Felton when they were filming Harry Potter! But now, Emma has spoken about falling in love with her co-star and what it was that made her fall head-over-heels for him.

"I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard," she said.

"And I just don’t know how to say it. I just fell in love with him," she continued. AWWWW!

Her crush was a little bit out of reach though, since she was 11 and he was 14 when they started filming Harry Potter, and he saw her as his "little sister".

"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day," Emma said.

Now that they're older, maybe they could FINALLY give us what we've been waiting for! Fingers crossed.

