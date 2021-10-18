Emma Watkins Says Goodbye To The Wiggles

After spending nine years as the Yellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins has announced she's hanging up the skivvy.

Emma originally hit the stage with the iconic group as a supporting cast member eleven years ago, before having the mantle of the Yellow Wiggle passed on to her by its original owner, Greg Page, in 2013.

She was the first female to join the group's official line-up.

Having decided to devote more time and energy to her other passions (including finishing her PhD), Emma will be passing the role forward to Tsehay Hawkins, a 16-year-old Latin Dancer with 15 championship titles under her belt.

The announcement comes alongside the revelation The Wiggles are set to perform their Fruit Salad TV Big Show Arena Tour across Australia next year, with the original line-up also planning to play a slew of 18+ shows.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: