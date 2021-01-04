Emma Stone & Husband, Dave McCary Are Expecting Their First Child!

Over a year ago, this happy couple announced their engagement and tied the knot so naturally, you know what comes next!

It looks like Emma Stone and her newlywed husband, Dave McCary are expecting their first child together!

Congratulations!

Photos obtained by DailyMail have surfaced of Emma, who has been spotted and is undoubtedly heavily pregnant whilst on a walk with a friend in L.A.

In an interview with US Weekly a source also confirmed the pregnancy, “She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” they said.

“She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

While the couple is yet to make the big announcement for themselves, we can't wait to find out more about this little bub!

