Emma Stone Has Married Dave McCary After Three Years Together!

Hollywood A-lister Emma Stone has officially tied the knot with her partner, SNL writer Dave McCary, according to reports by People.

The pair, who are notoriously private, announced they were engaged back in December, when McCary posted this sweet photo on Instagram:

News of the couple’s wedding comes two weeks after they were photographed by paparazzi wearing matching rings.

The ‘La La Land’ actress first met McCary towards the end of 2016 when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

Now they’re officially married!

Congratulations!

