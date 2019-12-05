Emma Stone And Boyfriend Dave McCary Are Engaged!

The couple FINALLY shared the big news on his Instagram today, showing off the glittering (and not to mention massive) engagement ring!

Dave McCary posted to his Instagram and captioned the image with a single heart emoji. I mean, enough said, look at that huge smile on Emma Stone's face!

While Emma is yet to make a public statement, it seems pretty official as the couple have been dating since 2017, queue wedding bells!

Congrats to the happy couple!

