Emma Roberts Has Reportedly Had Her First Baby & Yep It's A Boy!

Well, it looks like the secret is out for our favourite wild child!

After confirming her pregnancy earlier in the year, according to TMZ, Emma Roberts has already secretly had her first child with actor boyfriend Garrett Hedlund!

Honestly, about bloody time!

It's also no surprise the couple have kept it a secret since she kept her pregnancy hidden for so long.

A source told the publication that the actress gave birth on Sunday in L.A. to a healthy boy, named Rhodes. The bub weighed in right around 9 lbs and both baby and mama bear are doing great after the delivery!

While we are yet to hear any confirmation on the couple themselves, we've noticed in one of Emma's latest Instagram posts that she is very much baby ready with new clothes for Rhodes.

Not to mention, it already looks like her bump is gone (in the last photograph, obviously.)

So, without further ado, congratulations to the happy couple!

The pair have been dating since March 2019 then fast-forward to now and they're set to be parents! Time flies.

