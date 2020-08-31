Emma Roberts Finally Revealed Just How Pregnant She Actually Is In Recent Instagram Post

And it's a boy!

After much speculation, our favourite 'Wild Child' has officially confirmed she is in fact pregnant!

Heavily pregnant, if we do say so ourselves...

Emma Roberts took to Instagram to post a very poised, very adorable series of pregnancy pics alongside her Hubby,  Garrett Hedlund.

Her Instagram caption read, 'Me...and my two favorite guys.' 

We're no detectives but judging by her simple yet specific caption, we can safely assume that she is, in fact, having a baby boy!

Congratulations guys! 

