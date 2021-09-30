Eminem Just Opened His Own Pasta Restaurant "Mom's Spaghetti" & Our Knees Are Weak

I feel like we’ve been waiting for this moment since our angsty teenage souls were able to accurately rap the lyrics (or at least the first few lines) to 'Lose Yourself' back in the early 2000’s.

It‘s finally happened. Eminem has just opened his own pasta restaurant and I all of you can guess what he called it…

Yep, ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is a thing and we are so bloody excited, our knees are weak, and our palms are most definitely sweaty.

If you thought the news couldn’t get any better, you were wrong because Eminem has straight up out done himself, developing what’s fated to be hugely successful restaurant just down the road form the actual 8 Mile trailer park in Detroit.

Yes, this is the same trailer park where the movie was filmed almost 20 years ago!

So, I know you’re all probably wondering whether or not the pasta is actually any good and apparently, it’s not bad at all.

True to its name, the menu is primarily spaghetti-based and gives you the option to add meatballs or a vegan option (rabbit balls) to the dish.

If you’re hoping something a little more substantial than a big ol’ bowl of pasta, you can throw the spaghetti in between two pieces of bread for a “Sghetti sandwich”.

The concept has apparently been in the works for a while, originally being trialled by Marshall’s team as a pop-up spaghetti stand.

In a statement, Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg said the pop ups were a trial to determine whether the spaghetti joint would make long term.

“The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long,” he said.

You can also pop upstairs to Marshall Mather’s retail store called “The Trailer” during your visit, where you can grab yourself some “Mom’s Spaghetti” merch and other random memorabilia like dead stock from Em’s legendary career.

Let’s hope one day soon we will be able to jet overseas and try his Sghetti for ourselves.

