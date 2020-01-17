Eminem Just Dropped A Surprise Album Ft. Ed Sheeran and More!

In absolute Friday treat, old mate Eminem has dropped a surprise album without a CLUE to anyone!

The album is called 'Music To Be Murdered By' and includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD and more!

So much for Ed Sheeran having this year off!

Em has also posted the first clip from the album, a song called 'Darkness' which is a retelling of the horrific shooting that took place from the window of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

WARNING - video contains coarse language, drug use and scenes that some people may find distressing

