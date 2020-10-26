Emily Ratajkowski Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child In The Most Extra Way

This will probably be one of our top baby announcements this year! So much style and chic!

Renown model and actress Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear McClard are officially pregnant with their first bubba!

And of course, what better way to do it than on the front cover of a VOGUE magazine? Like, come on.

She also opened up on why she doesn't want to reveal her baby's sex, "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she said.

"Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly," she continued.

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"

"This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled," Ratajkowski says.

She went on to outline why gender-based conceptions don't phase her and said, "I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."

These are some powerful words from the mother-to-be and Em Rata, you, my love, are literally glowing!

Congratulations to the happy couple, we can't wait to see your beautiful baby.

