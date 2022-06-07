Embarrassment = Avoided: Apple iOS 16 Will Let You DELETE & EDIT Text Messages!

Apple has revealed a whole new round of updates coming to iOS 16, and the one we're the most excited about has to do with text messages!

With iOS 16, you'll be able to delete and edit your texts, which means less autocorrect accidents and ~those~ embarrassing texts on a Saturday night.

Here's what Apple had to say about the update:

Users can edit or recall recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later. In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages.

BUT! You'll only be able to edit or delete a message within 15 minutes of sending it. Plus, you'll be able to recover deleted message for up to 30 days.

We'll also see changes to the Lock Screen, offering a more personalised option. "With a new multilayered effect, the subjects of photos are artfully set in front of the time on the Lock Screen, creating a sense of depth. Users can also change the look of the date and time with expressive type styles and colour choices", Apple says.

There's also a great option for families with an iCloud Shared Photo Library, and there will be new tools for Mail in the form of scheduling emails ahead of time, cancel delivery of a message and more.

We'll see a Live Text and Visual Lookup Enhancements for video, where users will be able to translate text, currency and more. Wallet will add Apple Pay Later and Order Tracking.

We can expect iOS 16 in September 2022

