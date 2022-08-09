Elton John Teases Rumoured Britney Spears Collab

It's been a rumour bouncing around the fan pages for a little while and now it seems as though Elton John himself has teased his highly anticipated collaboration with the one and only Britney Spears.

The story was that Brit had recorded a new version of Elton's song 'Tiny Dancer' with some new lyrics BUT many people were cautious knowing how Britney feels about a return to music.

In a new social post, Elton revealed the artwork for the single with two emojis - a rose for Britney (who has for a long time spoken about 'project rose/red') and a rocket for our favourite rocket man. The title has also had a re-jig and is called 'Hold Me Closer'.

Any other details are yet to surface but we are SO ready to hear this!

What do you think?

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!