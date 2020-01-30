Elton John Has Interviewed Tones And I And It's Everything!

Who would have thought that iconic musical legend Elton John would one day sit down and interview the performer of the moment, Tones and I.

Elton sat down with Tones, Amy Shark and Aussie musician Winston Surfshirt in Sydney this week to record his podcast 'Elton John’s Rocket Hour on Apple Music'.

When talking about Tones' international hit 'Dance Monkey', Elton says; "It's fantastic —it's one of the great pop records of all time. I put it up there with Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen, which is one of my favourites. They say women are being left behind. No, I don't think so. You're dominating and I'm glad."

Listen to the full show live or on-demand from this Sunday, 2nd February here.

