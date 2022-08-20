Elton John And Britney Spears Drop First Listen Of Their New Song

It's the collaboration we've been waiting for, now Britney Spears and Elton John have dropped the first listen to their new collaboration.

The song is a remake of Elton's hit 'Tiny Dancer' called 'Hold Me Closer' and it sounds INCREDIBLE!

This is Britney's first song in six years and her first since her conservatorship ended.

The audio has also exclusively been uploaded to Elton's TikTok page for fans to start creating their own videos with.

Elton revealed the hit is set to drop on August 26 and we cannot WAIT!

