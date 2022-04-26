Elon Musk Strikes $61 Billion Deal To Buy Twitter

Social media is set for a shake up after billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in a record $61 billion deal.

The Tesla chief executive, an outspoken critic of the US social media platform, clinched the deal to buy Twitter for $US44 billion ($61.4 billion) on Monday.

The world's richest man said he wanted to buy Twitter because it was not living up to its potential as a platform for "free speech".

Mr Musk has purported that to build better trust with users and enable the "societal imperative" of free speech, he said it needed to be transformed as a private company.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Mr Musk said in a statement following the purchase.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

Twitter said the deal was unanimously approved by its board of directors and was expected to be signed off in 2022.

“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world,” Twitter’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal, tweeted confirming the sale. “Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.”

However, social media experts remain cautious over how Musk will reshape the company, with the billionaire over recent weeks saying he would relax Twitters content restrictions, and shifting away from its advertising-based revenue model.

Professor Axel Bruns from Queensland University of Technology said Australian users could expect changes to free speech with troubling implications.

"[Elon Musk] takes a very maximist position on free-speech, that basically anything should be allowed"

"Data sync will put him in conflict not just with a whole bunch of the existing Twitter employees and team, but also there are also limits to free speech, there are laws against hate speech, against misinformation and so on", Prof Bruns warned.

The move follows growing pressure from politicians and regulators over the content that appears on Twitter, drawing criticism over its efforts to mediate misinformation on the platform.

So, what will Twitter look like under Elon's reign? We'll have to wait and see!

