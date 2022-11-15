Elon Musk Says He Has “Too Much Work" On His Plate

One week after Twitter purged more than 4000 contractors, Elon Musk has said he has “too much work on my plate”.

The platform’s new billionaire owner told the G20 summit in Bali that “my workload has recently increased quite a lot”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Briefing - serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you.

“I mean, oh, man. I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure,” he said via video link.

“I’m working the absolute most that I can work — morning to night, seven days a week.

It follows the Tesla chief executive setting tongues wagging last week by abruptly firing thousands of Twitter's employees globally.

Of the 4400 job cuts, those positions affected included content moderation, marketing and “core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running,” according to Casey Newton, the author of the tech industry newsletter Platformer.

When asked on Monday what it felt like to being a 'media mogul', Musk said: “It is a medium as opposed to media. But there’s no way to make everyone happy, that’s for sure.”

The world’s richest man who bought Twitter for $US44 billion ($A66 billion) in late October, dismissed its board of directors and top executives before moving on to its staff and contractors plunging the social media platform in disarray.

Musk, who has since backflipped on some of the cuts, has also scrapped the company’s work-from-home policies and has axed free staff lunches, instead making employees pay their own way.

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.