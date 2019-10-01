Elly From The Bachelor Could Be Getting Her Own TV Show

We dunno about you guys, but we think it is pretty safe to say that this season of The Bachelor delivered some pretty damn good content!

We were either screaming at our screens, crying, or getting mad about the level of drama!

Tbh, we were devastated when we saw Elly go home after we thought she could be the one for Matt… but, it turns out it might not be the last we see of Elly.

She could be getting her very own TV show and we are STOKED!

Take a listen below.

Let's all just never forget this heartbreaking moment.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!