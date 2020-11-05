Elly & Frazer Address The ‘3-Month Contract To Stay Together’ Bachelor Couples Face

Last night, The Bachelorette's Season 6 came to an end, with sisters Ellie and Becky walking away with their two Bachelors.

That was, until this morning, when Becky announce that she and Pete had since split!

“We came into this experience wanting a fairy tale ending for the two of us, and while I am thrilled that Elly found her person in Frazer, unfortunately things didn't work out with Pete and I,” she wrote on Instagram.



This morning, Elly and Frazer joined the Hit Network’s Gawndy and Maz on air to discuss how their relationship has held up since the finale.

With so many Bachelor couples announcing their breakup a few months after the finale, fans have long speculated that they’re asked to sign contacts to stay together for a certain amount of time after the show.

But with Becky’s quick announcement this morning, it seems that might no longer be the case.

Take a listen to what Ellie and Frazer had to say:

You can listen to the full interview below:

