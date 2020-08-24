Ellen Was Cast As One Of Our Friends

No one told you Friends was going to look this way... Ellen DeGeneres was almost cast as one of the major characters of Friends!

Spanning 10 seasons, 236 episodes, and 10 years, Friends, made TV history and had a cultural impact that is still celebrated today.

The concept was relatively simple, six friends, living in New York, in apartments they probably wouldn't have been able to afford, drinking gallons of coffee, and riding out the highs and lows of life.

We have such an adoration for our friends, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, Ross & Rachel, and the actors who portrayed these characters that it's hard to imagine them any different.

What if I told you that Ellen DeGeneres was nearly one of the iconic Friends? Actually, she wasn't just nearly one of the Friends, she was offered the role and turned it down.

It's hard to imagine any of the characters portrayed by different actors but this one is definitely surprising:

