Ellen Ends Her Show By Revealing What She WASN'T Allowed To Talk About

After 19 years, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is officially over!

While the finale was chock-a-block with A-list celebrities (including Jennifer Aniston, who was the first guest back in 2003), it was Ellen’s unbarred revelations that really piqued our interest.

The 64-year-old television host didn’t hold back when talking about what she was and wasn’t allowed to say during the program, particularly when it came to sexuality.

“I couldn’t say ‘gay’ on the show,” she revealed.

“I said it at home a lot… ‘What are we having for gay breakfast?’ or ‘pass the gay salt.’ ‘Has anyone seen the gay remote?’… things like that,” she quipped.

Find out about Big Brother evictee Joel's awkward run in with Aleisha:

The host also admitted she wasn’t allowed to allude to her relationship with her now-wife, Portia de Rossi.

“I couldn’t say ‘we’ because that implied that I was with someone,” the host, who was open about her sexuality at the time of the show’s launch, revealed.

“I sure couldn’t say ‘wife’… That’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married… and now I say ‘wife’ all the time!”

While Ellen has copped her fair share of criticism over a string of recent controversies, we're still a bit sad to say goodbye to one of the world's most beloved daytime television shows!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: